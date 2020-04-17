TV Shows

Emily Ratajkowski with a lot of heat shows off with an impact figure

April 17, 2020
Edie Perez
Emily Ratajkowski the model considered one of the most beautiful in the world according to users, returned with everything to the world of social networks after being a little absent and that as everyone knows the girl is a bomb.

It was with a challenging photo with which the also actress made it clear that no one took her place, and that is that she is a woman who takes great care of this aspect, since in terms of showing an impact figure Emily is the first to raise her hand.


So far, Ratajkowski's photo has exceeded a million likes, as it was to be expected, since his popularity is worldwide thanks to the films he has made and he remains very active on social networks where his fans comment on everything.

@inamoratawoman

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on



Recall that like other artists Emily has taken the necessary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) that affects everyone by asking her fans to stay home.


It is worth mentioning that some of Emily Ratajkowski's favorite activities during this quarantine is having fun with her husband and being with her pet, which is very popular on Instagram because it emanates a lot of tenderness.

