Emily Ratajkowski steals glances in Super Bowl LIV

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is well known that celebrities go to the most important games of the sport, as there are some who are fans of these, such is the case of Emily Ratajkowski, who went to the LIV Super Bowl game to enjoy the battle of the 49ers and Kansas City, however, was the one who stole all eyes before the start of the game.

The super model appeared with several celebrities while wearing an incredible orange dress with which he fell in love with all the attendees of the sporting event and managed to steal the attention of all the media, who captured each and every one of the movements of the young.

Photo: AP



Other celebrities who were also present at the game were Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, and who were documenting every moment of the show were Cardi B and Demi Lovato, the last one after performing the National Anthem at the beginning of the broadcast.

But not only did he steal all eyes with his presence at Hard Rock Stadium, Emily appeared in one of the pre-game parties and also caused great sensation on social networks, this after appearing with a great outfit that exposed his enviable steel abdomen.

It was during Diplo's party for the BABE wine brand, where he appeared alongside Ostrovsky, who is also co-founder of the company, to take control of the car wash organized by the Wynwood trio.