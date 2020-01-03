TV Shows

Emily Ratajkowski shows her most luxurious lingerie from her bed

January 3, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Emily Ratajkowski again took thousands of compliments from her fans around the world by posting on her Instagram a very sexy photo where she is seen in an elegant white lingerie, which she proudly boasted because she looked spectacular without show a lot.

More than two million likes received the actress who is famous for appearing in minor cloths when going on vacation to the beach or simply when she is in the comfort of her home Emily decides to take off her clothes to pose as daring for her fans.

Recall that in recent days Emily has been the target of criticism for her lips because for many the socialite increased them, while others think they are natural and it is very common that the famous today make aesthetic arrangements on the face to Look better in front of the reflectors.

Such is the case of Kylie Jenner, who according to some doctors and netizens of the networks the businesswoman made several changes in her face, including her already famous lip augmentation that gave much to talk about for a while, because they looked huge .

As if that were not enough, the actress is a friend of the Jenner Kardashian clan because they have been seen together in some events where Emily has been compared to Kendall herself with whom she has a certain resemblance because they have let her know when both young people pose together for the photo.

