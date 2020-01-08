Emily Ratajkowski shares a photo on Instagram at the age of 14 with a strong and feminist message

Share it:

Did you hear the news? The profile of Emily Ratajkowski up Instagram is traveling around the world thanks to one photo in which the model appears in a bikini a 14 years and not just because the actress of the movie How I become beautiful already looks beautiful and shapely. Indeed, the message that Emily Ratajkowski, wife of Sebastian Bear-McClard, he wanted to launch in his post, encouraging his followers to love each other and to enhance themselves beyond their physical appearance.

Emily Ratajkowski, Instagram and the photo at 14 years old

"Once I liked to show people this photo of when I was 14 to demonstrate the naturalness of my body, now I'm a little sad that it exists"The model admitted with a veil of sadness in her profound and unexpected reflection on how overwhelming a beauty like hers could be a blessing but also a great weight to bear, as it leads others to consider you as a 'beautiful wrapper' without of any content inside (which is obviously far from reality). A status of 'beautiful statuette' which now seems to be particularly close to Emily Ratajkowski who, now close to 30 years old, invites us to reflect on how little appearance can count compared to being: "I was just a little girl in this photo and I wish the world had encouraged the 14-year-old me to be more than just a body"He continued Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram.

With the passage of time the protagonist of the video of Blurred Lines of Robin Thicke (thanks to which she has become famous all over the world) seems to have finally become aware of her potential thus discovering that in addition to her explosive and overwhelming sensuality there is much more, thus deciding to send an important message to the many teenagers who flock to her Instagram page and who dream one day of becoming like her: "If you are a 14 year old girl and you are reading this message, don't worry about this for now"Wrote Emily referring to the physical aspect"Read a lot of books and know that what you see on Instagram is only a small part of the complexity and beauty of human beings”Ratajkowski concluded in his motivational post.

It had been understood for some time for the 28-year-old to be 'a beautiful body', over the years, in fact, many feminist messages have been launched by the model who in October 2018 was even arrested to protest the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, an American judge on whom numerous sexual harassment charges are pending. In addition to having stocked the Instagram post published in recent days of the model and actress (Emily Ratajkowski has as many as 8 movie) has received several support and approval comments from numerous showbiz personalities such as Selena Gomez (source Lifestyle Mag), very attentive to the theme of 'love yourself' and acceptance of your body, who promptly demonstrated all his support for his friend Emily: "I love it, I love you !!"Justin Bieber's ex wrote to whom he echoed Paris Hilton, who commented on the post by Ratajkowski with a sweet: "You are beautiful inside and out!", How to blame her?

