Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram shares the romantic wedding album with her Sebastian Bear-McClard

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was 23 February 2018 when Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard got married in New York. Two years later (what? Already two years ?!), on profile Instagram of Emily Ratajkowski, the model posted photos of thewedding album and a video to celebrate the wedding anniversary. The husband of Emily Ratajkowski, Sebastian Bear-McClard he is an American actor and producer and he asked for her hand only a few months after he started dating. Even more astounding news given that Emily had recently broken up with her historian ex, Jeff Magid and nobody knew that she was dating someone. That's why the wedding left the model's more than 25 million followers more than surprised. Well 2 years after that fateful day, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard I'm more in love than ever and these super romantic posts are the confirmation.

Emily Ratajkowski on Instagram, photos for the wedding anniversary with Sebastian Bear-McClard

The wedding of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard they arrived completely unexpected but apparently, that 23 February 2018 was one of the happiest days of the model. Just for the anniversary, EmRata he shared on his Instagram profile some shots of the big day that was celebrated in a courtroom in the New York Palace of Justice, in front of a few friends. It can be said that the wedding of Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard it was really easy, not only for the location but also because the two spouses wore casual clothes, every day. Indeed, if you like this type of very low profile wedding, know that the suit by Emily Ratajkowski it was signed Zara and it cost just over € 100. Elegant, inexpensive and you have the opportunity to invest more in your honeymoon, excellent Emrata tip!

In the first post on the Instagram profile of Emily Ratajkowski, you can see 3 shots of the couple together before and after saying Yes, and the simple caption: “Two years, 23.2.18. I love you more every day".

The second post is the super romantic video of the first kiss after being officially declared husband and wife. Also this video is accompanied by few but very sweet words: “2 years ago at the courthouse. 10/10 I would marry you again (& again & again & again). " The wedding between Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard it may not have been the fairy tale that we are used to seeing among celebs, but it is the confirmation that when you are really in love, it takes very little to be happy.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE