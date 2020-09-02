Emily in Paris, here’s the trailer for the Netflix series from the creator of Sex and the City

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Netflix has released the Official trailer of Emily in Paris, a new romantic comedy series developed by the creator of Sex and the City Darren Star who will star Lily Collins.

The story centers on Emily, an ambitious 20-year-old Chicago executive who gets unexpectedly her dream job in Paris, when his company acquires a major French marketing firm and hires it to revamp social media strategies. Emily’s new life in Paris is filled with heady adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles colleagues, friendships and new love affairs.

Nel cast troviamo anche Ashley Park (Tales of the City), Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris), Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin), Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), e Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

As specified at the end of the clip, Emily in Paris will debut on Netflix on October 2nd. What do you think of this first trailer? Let us know in the comments below.

Appearing last year in the JRR Tolkien biopic alongside Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins will return to the big screen with David Fincher’s highly anticipated Mank.