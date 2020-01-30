 Emily Blunt would have had conversations with Marvel Studios for a movie

Share it:

Rumorazo marks the insider Charles Murphy by stating that the winner of a Golden Globe Emily Blunt He would have met with Marvel Studios for a possible role in the Marvel Cinematic Unnierso. Apparently, these conversations took place while she was shooting the movie “Jungle Cruise”, premiere this summer.

Absolutely nothing else is known about it, not even any description of the role it would be, so everything that is being related to it is pure speculation. Looking at it with recent rumors, it is believed that it may be for Clea, because for this character they are looking for a frontline actress. Fans, however, have seen in it a potential Sue Storm, of the Fantastic Four, but with no known project for Marvel's first fantastic family, it seems unlikely.

It should be noted that this would not be the first time that the actress meets with Marvel Studios, since almost a decade ago, she was negotiating to become a Black Widow, a role that went to Scarlett Johansson. Emily fell out of the equation because she couldn't because of agenda issues. Although it was also rumored that there were talks to become Captain Marvel, Blunt has denied the latter on more than one occasion.

Via information | Muprhy’s Multiverse