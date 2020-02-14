Emily Blunt Will Star A Western For BBC

Share it:

Emily Blunt He rose to fame twelve years ago with 'The Devil Wears Prada', and since then the British actress has demonstrated a versatility more than interesting and a somewhat tight schedule. In recent years we have seen her in horror films as 'A quiet place', singing as the mythical Mary Poppins in the sequel that premiered last 2018 and as the protagonist of the adaptation of the thriller 'The girl on the train', to give some examples. Now this 2020 looks equally tight and varied, as the actress will premiere 'A quiet place 2' and debut alongside Dwayne johnson in the comedy 'Jungle Cruise'. But it is not everything. We must add a new project that will involve the debut of the actress in the genre of western: a new BBC television series.

As you read The actress will embark on this new genre by becoming the protagonist of 'The English ', a new series of the British chain BBC which will be distributed in some countries through Amazon Prime (We don't know yet if in Spain it will be the case). As Variety means, this new production is run by Hugo Blick ('Honorable Woman') would have signed Blunt for her starring role. However, neither BBC nor Amazon Prime have confirmed the signing (yet) and no further details on the series itself, 'The English' have been advanced. Neither plot nor release date, only known to be a western. But we will be attentive to the good news to continue reporting.