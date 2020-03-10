Emily Blunt wants to make the movie

Share it:

The summer of 2014 has already been far, yes. And in all this time has passed … well, everything has happened, really. But why do we talk about that particular summer? Easy: 'On the edge of tomorrow' premiered. And, what could have been 'another Tom Cruise action', turned out to be a smart and different science fiction movie, in which a Emily Blunt Shading Tom's good. In these six years, Blunt has starred in the horror surprise 'A quiet place' or has played Mary Poppins, taking Julie Andrews' witness.

Emily Blunt is one of the biggest names in today's Hollywood and this year she will premiere two super productions: 'A quiet place 2' and 'Jungle Cruise'. Taking advantage of the promotion of the first one, Indie Wire has asked the actress about the long postponed sequel to 'On the Edge of Tomorrow' and hey, it seems that Blunt wants to do it.

"I think there's an idea, that Liman (the director) says it's great. And he also says that this guy has arrived and 'solved the problem.' How will the stars align for all of us to do it? I don't know. I hope. that we do it "

Emily entrusts herself to the wisdom of Esperanza Gracia to know when all those responsible for the first installment can join to lead this second. Doug Liman is still tied to the project, just like Matthew Robinson ("this guy" according to Blunt), who is in charge of the script.