Emily Blunt wants to make the movie

The summer of 2014 has already come a long way, yes. And in all this time it has happened … well, everything has happened, the truth. But why do we talk about that particular summer? Easy: 'On the edge of tomorrow' premiered. And, what could have been 'another Tom Cruise action' turned out to be an intelligent and different science-fiction film, in which one Emily Blunt Shading Tom's good. In these six years, Blunt has starred in the horror surprise 'A Quiet Place' or has played Mary Poppins, taking the baton from Julie Andrews.

Emily Blunt is one of the big names in Hollywood today and this year she will premiere two super productions: 'A quiet place 2' and 'Jungle Cruise'. Taking advantage of the promotion of the first one, Indie Wire has asked the actress about the long postponed sequel to 'On the Edge of Tomorrow' and hey, it seems that Blunt wants to do it.

"I think there is an idea, that Liman (the director) says is great. And he also says that this guy has come along and 'solved the problem'. How will the stars line up for all of us to do it? I don't know. I hope that we do it "

Emily entrusts herself to the wisdom of Esperanza Gracia to know when all those responsible for the first installment can join to lead this second. Doug Liman is still tied to the project, as is Matthew Robinson ("this guy" according to Blunt), who is in charge of the script.