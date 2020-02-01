Emily Blunt, the next Marvel signing?

Share it:

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to spread. Gradually many new characters will arrive on the big screen and the Disney + platform. And new stars are added to the growth. The new rumor indicates that Marvel might be looking to recruit a relevant actress, known for having played all genres, and be one of the relevant actresses of her generation: we talked about Emily Blunt, which could join joining the MCU.

According to Murphy's Multiverse, the actress of 'A quiet place' met with Marvel Studios while filming her next action movie 'Jungle Cruise', which stars alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

It is not known if something really came out of the meeting with Marvel, as if the actress has been formally offered a role, or if there are still pending issues on both sides. There is also the possibility that nothing will be reached. Blunt is also one of Hollywood's most sought-after franchise stars, and has been involved in projects within Disney: she starred in 'The Return of Mary Poppins' and also as 'Jungle Book' has been mentioned. In fact, Blunt would like to retake the story of Mary Poppins, since she has expressed her desire to prepare a sequel.

The company's wishes to have the actress and her husband, the actor, also came out John Krasinski to be within the Fantastic Four.

Time will tell if Blunt finally the British actress will launch into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now he has an appointment with another sequel to one of his recent successes: 'A quiet place 2' will be released in theaters March 20th. 'Jungle Cruise' will arrive the 20th of July. Blunt has also finished shooting 'Wild mountain thyme' alongside Jamie Dornan Y Jon Hamm, but has no release date for now.