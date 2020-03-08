General News

 Emily Blunt rejected a role in a 2020 Marvel Studios movie

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of actress Emily Blunt

Touch to keep talking about the actress Emily Blunt because for several weeks it has been linked to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yesterday we commented the statements of the assuring that he had not spoken to Marvel Studios to interpret Sue Storm, a fan-casting that she recognized flattered her but was only hypothetical, but we did comment this past January that the actress had had conversations with the studio .

It is not the first time that they talk about conversations between actress and studio. We have commented on more than one occasion that Blunt was close to playing Natasha Romanoff in "Hombre de Hierro" or even Peggy Carter, but the conversations did not reach more. When we discussed these new conversations last month, they were linked to a possible role with Clea's character in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Now insider Charles Murphy sheds new light.

It is said that really the role for which the actress had had conversations – insider Roger Wardell says that for the role of Clea he is looking for an Asian actress – was a 2020 Marvel Studios movie. Therefore, they are conversations that had taken place many months ago for a role in “Black Widow” or to "Eternal". Blunt would be the one who rejected the role, and the strongest bets go for the role of Melina Vostokoff, who plays actress Rachel Weisz in “Black Widow”.



