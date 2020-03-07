 Emily Blunt flattered by the fan-casting for Sue Storm

Share it:

Yesterday we commented on the statements of actor John Krasinski about the possibility of taking on the role of Reed Richards, something he is more than willing to do. Now it's time to ask the question relevant to his wife in real life Emily Blunt, and who puts that same fan-casting as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman.

During a promotional interview of “A quiet place 2”Blunt was asked if she was prepared for any fan reaction if she doesn't get the role in a Fantastic Four project. In response, Emily Blunt noted that although she is flattered by the casting of the fans, although at the moment everything is merely hypothetical:

Well, I don't know, you're going to have to talk to [Kevin] Feige about it, right? The fan casting is obviously so flattering and charming, but I don't see it as anything more than hypothetical until they cast another person. I do not know.

Recall that in the past, Blunt has already had conversations with Marvel Studios for other roles, such as Black Widow or Peggy Carter, although as it is evident, it did not result in either of the two occasions.

