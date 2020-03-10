Emilia Jones, the interview with the promise of cinema that we will see in Locke & Key on Netflix

Share it:

Little women grow up, paraphrasing one of their favorite novels, and they know how to make their way, with instinct, skill and desire to emerge. Emilia Jones, a fresh eighteen year old Englishwoman (she made them on February 23) is the contemporary example of who, without getting her head up, is finally reaping the rewards, launching herself among the protagonists. A nice apprenticeship, started at eight years old, in One day by Lone Scherfig, who gradually led her to lightning but significant collaborations from series like House of Anubis, Utopia, Doctor Who, the theater, to Paolo Sorrentino, who wanted it in Youth – Youth, up to ambitious projects, the all-female western, Brimstone, alongside Dakota Fanning, Ora, however, is among the symbolic faces of the new, and compelling, supernatural horror series, distributed on Netflix, Locke & Key, based on graphic novel by Joe Hill, son of Stephen King, and Gabriel Rodriguez. Here he plays Kinsey Locke, the only daughter, with two brothers, Bode and Tyler, and the mother, who after the death of their father, find themselves moving from Seattle to Matheson. There is Key House, home of their ancestors, where they slowly discover a series of magic keys, full of powers (and which "must be listened to"), capable of awakening evil entities at the same time. A story of formation, submerged worlds, tests of courage, and of discovery, in overcoming even one's fears, as she managed to do.

A scene from Locke & Key Christos Kalohoridis / Netflix

Is there anything you have in common with the character of Kinsey?

«Initially she is an idealist, she loves to draw, seems to distance herself from others, then undergoes a transformation, as if in fact two different personalities coexisted in her. Yes, it was especially fun to play. Also because I myself am like this, I see myself in some similarities, above all in that ability to be eclectic. I consider myself a creative girl, strong, a little tomboy (laughs, ed), actually thinking about it I have more friends among the boys ».

The series deals with different themes, from love to friendship, family, relationships.

«I also have a younger brother, Lucas, and I care about him in an incredible way, I would do everything to protect him. But this is a story that also talks about post traumatic stress disorders, the mourning related to the loss of the father and I didn't just read the script because I wanted to deepen, really study and try to incorporate the symptoms, reactions, to to which many teenagers my age are subject to having to endure such situations ».

But what attracted you the most?

"Although there are fantasy elements, the characters have something that unites them deeply, it is the human element. And everyone undergoes their own evolution, they grow, the same thing is happening to me. In being chosen in certain projects, I observe them as a real gym where I can train. On the other hand, I am still very young, I want to learn, seize the signs and opportunities, and go there again, aware of what I can do, and give. "

Was acting really one of your childhood dreams?

"My father Aled is a singer and TV presenter and I have always felt influenced by the art world. As a child I liked jazz, musicals, I always improvised shows for my parents, I staged different stories on my own, I sang, I danced, I could not have taken a road if not that of the actress ".

In the series, Kinsey, at some point, decides to cut his look, almost a sort of inner revolution, has it ever happened to you?

«It is part of each of us, change coincides with the desire to try new things. I absolutely love fashion, I love mixing clothes and accessories, both on the carpet, elegant, with heels, elegant dress, and when I go maybe to the pub, together with friends, more casual, sporty. In my wardrobe there is really a bit of everything, I think, however, the style is something very personal, it is right to observe the news, what surrounds us, but in the end it is you who wear something, and that must tell who are you. It's nice to be considered glamorous, even if only for a second! ».

In each path there are always reference models, who are your?

«The first I think of is Saoirse Ronan, but also Florence Pugh. Although they are relatively young, they have already demonstrated incredible skills for some time, managing to capture the attention as few in their generation, and then in important roles, of strong women, I admire their independence. Among so many dreams, I'd like to be directed by Greta Gerwig. You, as a director, reflect all these qualities, for many of us it is a beacon to look at, a voice to listen to ».

Nobody else?

«Of course, Timothée Chalamet. I loved it in Call me by your name by Luca Guadagnino, one of my favorite films. He knows how to dare and take risks, and he is not afraid to face ever more complicated challenges. Our job is this, it must take us beyond the obstacle, and he knows how to raise the bar of difficulty every time. And then there is Olivia Colman, extraordinary, both in The Crown what about The favorite, represents the perfect essence, knows how to be bright and fun, heartbreaking, credible and natural, I see it as a great example ".

Can you have some free time, what do you like to do?

«Everyday things. I love reading, going to the cinema, and obviously getting on the sofa to devour TV series ».

Like?

"Stranger Things, or Euphoria, it left me breathless ».

We will see you again in a second season of Locke & Key?

"I cross my fingers, but there could be many nuances to discover, thinking of other characters (smiles, ed). "

While at the cinema you will be in Tail, written e directed by Sian Heder.

“Here I had to learn sign language. I'm Ruby, the only daughter in a deaf family, including Marlee Matlin (Oscar for Children of a lesser god, ed), who must decide whether to stay in that context, or try to know others, making himself stronger. It is a story that speaks of maturity, respect, awareness, above all it sheds further light on a world that I really knew very little, but which I hope many can instead encounter and deepen it ".

Last curiosity. Among the different keys, in the series, there is the Openhead, the one that allows you to look inside a person's mind: what would you find in yours?

"Many happy moments, I consider myself a particularly lucky and privileged person, in having embarked on a career of this kind, but I would probably also find some phobias, hidden, sometimes revealed. For me it is that of vomiting, of feeling sick, getting sick, if I found the right key I would eliminate it immediately, keeping all the other emotions! Often we young people have modesty in showing our weaknesses, our weaknesses, instead we should do it more often, there is no right recipe, fear is not only around us, we risk producing it and feeding it ».

