Emilia Clarke's new love has stolen our hearts from us too

We have seen her caress dragons in 'Game of Thrones', but for real life, Emilia Clarke He has opted for one more pet, say, common. The one who played Daenerys Targaryen (or 'Mother of Dragons') in the HBO hit fiction has decided to expand the family and bring a new household member. He has presented it to us on Instagram and it can't be more cuqui. Of unspecified race, this sweet dog He has stolen the heart of the actress, and incidentally, us (and her millions of followers).

Is named Ted (or rather, Super Ted) and the actress has done nothing but talk wonders about him. We understand perfectly. "He just can't stop. He can't stop being THE MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE WORLD. Get to know Ted. Super Ted. My new favorite thing to snatch. The light of my damn life. He is ready to lfill out this Instagram account to burst ", he added at the foot of these three photos that have already accumulated more than two million likes in a matter of hours. Among them, the one of which she was an actress of 'Friends', Courteney Cox or her faithful companion in 'Game of Thrones', Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel).

The actress said weeks ago that he would not become 'selfies' with fans after the altercation suffered at an airport, but with whom he will have no problem taking selfies is with this dog so cuqui. From here we can only hope that he will fulfill his promise and give us many other snapshots as beautiful as this one. Will you open an Instagram profile like Justin did with his pets? We would become 'followers' without hesitation for a second.