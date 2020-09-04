Entertainment

Emilia Clarke, the star of Me Before You scares the fans: ‘She lost too much weight!’

September 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
You know, fans often become attached to their idols as if they were friends or family members: from time to time, just like hyper-apprehensive parents, they tend to worry a little excessively about the conditions of their stars. favorite. For information ask Emilia Clarke.

The ex-Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones recently appeared in some photos that portrayed Clarke on vacation on the Amalfi Coast with what is rumored to be her new boyfriend: a tour of paradisiacal beaches, breathtaking views and restaurants that, however, seem have done worry fans of the actress.

Yes, because probably also the clothes worn, our Emilia has definitely appeared leaner than usual: the thing immediately jumped to the eye of the many fans of the actress, who immediately began bombarding the comments sections of the articles about it with messages that were nothing short of apprehensive.

The beautiful and talented Emilia to date has not considered it necessary to make any statement about it but, as far as we know to date, the star of I before you enjoys perfect health; the concern of the fans is however certainly due also to the past of Clarke, who some time ago declared to have survived two aneurysms. A few days ago, in the meantime, Emilia Clarke made headlines because of the accusations of sexism brought against Game of Thrones.

