Emilia Clarke tells about the embarrassing debut on TV: “I was horrified”

To look at it today, Emilia Clarkand it seems she was born to tread the red carpet and yet, like all the big stars, she too started with a small role, almost forgotten, but which remained impressed on the actress … For the wrong reasons!

Guest of Edinburgh TV Festival, held in virtual mode, Clarke told the microphones of theHuffington Post his very first moments in front of a camera: it was 2009 when debuted on TV in an episode of the Doctors series and, recounting the excitement and nervousness that dominated her from head to toe, the actress described those moments on the verge of tragicomic.

“There was very little time and they said to me: ‘OK, we only have time for one take, literally. I’m very sorry Emilia, I know this is your debut on TV, but we don’t have time to shoot anything else, so don’t screw it up‘. In the scene I had to look shocked, alarmed and upset by what I was looking at, instead entering that office I was just horrified. “

In fact, it seems that, just before the take, a member of the crew had emitted a bit of “belly air”, making the situation “stuffy” for all the actors involved in the scene: “I thought ‘I only have one shot available: I can’t fail‘“. The scene in question, which you will find in the player below, turned out to be perfect in all respects and from there, as they say, the rest is history.

