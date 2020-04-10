Emili Rousaud, ex-vice president of Barça: "I think someone has reached into the box, but not from the Board"

Emili Rousaud has passed through the microphones of the Què t’hi Jugues at SER Catalunya and has assured that "He doesn't think anyone on the board of directors has reached into the box."

Hours earlier, in RAC1, he surprised by assuring that "he believed that someone had reached into the box", a phrase that he has corroborated, clarifying that it is not about anyone from the board.

"If it is determined that the‘ Barçagate ’contracts were worth less than what was paid, means that someone has had an improper benefit but I don't personalize it on anyone. It can also be a case of unfair administration. It can be someone from inside the club or from outside but I absolutely don't think it's someone from the Board ", has said.

Rousaud has explained why the six resigned managers have made the decision at this time. "I sincerely believe that Bartomeu made the decision to remodel the board for 'Barçagate'. We have decided to leave because the underlying reasons they gave us were different from those given by the President. And we have done it all at once to prevent the entity from dripping. "

With 'Barçagate' as the trigger for the resignations, Rouseaud has clarified that there was three problems with this case. "The first problem with Barçagate is whether the networks were used to defame. I think not, but I may be wrong. For this reason we asked for the external audit."

The second problem, the overall amount of this, which is one million per year. "Is it really an amount in the market? And third: The amount was divided into five companies so that the invoices remained off the radar of the board and the awards committee. This is very serious. "

On whether these practices have been repeated in other cases, Rouseaud has admitted that they have asked the auditor to clarify it for us. "At the moment we do not know, there has been no response," he admitted. Despite this, Rouseaud has assured that "the audit is already done" in the absence of "two interviews." In addition, he has admitted that only "Bartomeu, Grau and Masferrer knew about the existence of these contracts."

"We asked for explanations from Barçagate and we had already planned to resign if we were not convinced by these explanations. Bartomeu has forced us to explain before we know the result of the audit, "he concluded.