Emery: "Barcelona eliminates us on the return because there was no VAR"

Unai Emery has ensured that in its passage through the Paris Saint-Germain (2016-2018) got many titles but failure "for details" in the Champions League, so he considered that he missed the chance to be the best coach in the world.

"In Paris I was able to become the best coach in the world. I missed the occasion", said the technician in an interview published tomorrow by the French magazine "France Football".

Emery has attributed to the arbitration the elimination of his equipment in the round of 16 of the Champions League in the two years he trained in the Park of the Princes, against the Barcelona and in front of Real Madrid.

The coach has considered that in the first year, the first leg in Paris was "high level" and ended with a 4-0 in his favor. "In the return they eliminated us because there was no VAR yet (6-1), they clearly eliminated us by arbitration decisions, "he said.

"The second year, against Madrid, we lost against a team that signed a historic triplet and, still, in the first leg we should talk about arbitration too "he added.

The coach said that going from Seville to PSG was "climbing a step or more" because he learned "the requirement to win obligatorily."

But he has acknowledged that he had many problems to impose his speech on the staff. To which were added the injuries of some of its most important players such as Neymar before the return against Madrid.

"After ten minutes (of the second leg) I already realized that we were not qualifying," he said.

Emery has claimed that it was he who convinced Neymar to come to the PSG with the speech that they would make a team that revolved around him.

He has indicated that the Brazilian needed time and "is now fully showing his true worth." "He is an easy player to train. He loves football and has a good heart (…) If he is happy in Paris, if he works, if people understand him, he can be the best player in the world in the PSG"he said.

The technician has criticized the attitude of Kylian Mbappé of facing his current coach, Thomas Tuchel, after being changed two weeks ago: "He's a good boy, but he's ambitious. That ego that comes out and shows publicly is not good for your image and shows that he does not control his emotions. "

Emery is convinced that PSG can win the Champions League this season butIf he does not succeed, he has assured that the Qatari owners will "not abandon" until they achieve it.