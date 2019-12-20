Entertainment

Embracer Group, owners of THQ Nordic, acquires the studio after Little Nightmares

December 20, 2019
Lisa Durant
The company Embracer Group has done with Tarsier Studios in full, independent study known to be the developers of the shocking Hunger, a game that would eventually be called Little nightmares after calling the attention of Bandai Namco.

The purchase has been closed at more than 88 million euros in cash and more than 11 million euros in Embracer shares, including the purchase of all assets and intellectual properties of the development study.

The purchase does not include licenses such as Little Nightmares or The Stretchers, as they belong to Bandai Namco and Nintendo respectively. The license that is acquired with Tarsier is that of Statik, a fantastic video game of virtual reality puzzles.

The company has clarified that they will continue to support the developments already begun in the study, so Little Nightmares 2, financed by Bandai Namco, will continue and will launch throughout 2020 on computers and consoles.

You can read the official statement published following the purchase in this link.

