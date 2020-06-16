Emanuela Pacotto: from ONE PIECE to Naruto, the 5 historical characters of the voice actress

Share it:

Before the advent of the internet, which brought with it the episodes in the original language but with Italian subtitles, in Italy it was mandatory to dub the episodes of the various souls to be broadcast on the television broadcasters. From that period still immortal and remembered voices were born, and one of them is Emanuela Pacotto.

The voice actress, very active on social networks, often launches herself in announcements and interventions, or even simple guides for dubbing a kiss. We retrace his career with the five most iconic roles to which he lent his voice:

first of all there is of course Bulma, one of the roles that made her more famous. The role of Dragon Ball , also taken up in Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT and all the films and specials connected to the franchise, it is one of the longest lasting but it is also the most famous.

, also taken up in Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, Dragon Ball GT and all the films and specials connected to the franchise, it is one of the longest lasting but it is also the most famous. there is then ONE PIECE Nami This is also another historical partnership that has lasted since 2001, since the anime arrived in Italy.

This is also another historical partnership that has lasted since 2001, since the anime arrived in Italy. Sakura Haruno of Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden is another historical character of Emanuela Pacotto and who also used it for a campaign against Coronavirus.

is another historical character of Emanuela Pacotto and who also used it for a campaign against Coronavirus. Jessie from all Pokémon anime series . The Team Rocket woman has had her voice since the early 2000s.

. The Team Rocket woman has had her voice since the early 2000s. Lina Inverse, or Rina for Italian fans, is the protagonist of Slayers, anime historian who aired in 1997 in Italy and is still a cult object today. The protagonist of the anime was voiced by Emanuela Pacotto.

These are the most famous, although Emanuela Pacotto has voiced an infinite number of characters. What are your favourites? Gabriele Laurino of Everyeye had the opportunity to interview Emanuela Pacotto on the occasion of the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly where her eternal Bulma Brief was present.