Ema Kovac, who is the very blonde Mother Nature who landed in Beijing Express

Ema Kovac is the gorgeous blonde model of Beijing Express that, together with the colleague and friend Dayane Mello, forms the pair of 'top'. During the episodes of the Reality show Rai 2 both girls have proven to be not only close-knit but also always ready to lend a hand, encouraging and supporting each other in the most difficult moments, just like two real BFF should do.

Ema Kovac age 25 years old, Croatian by origin but Italian by adoption, she arrived in Milan not so much to break into the world of fashion as to study Business & Management at the Catholic University, where she later graduated. Her algid and delicate beauty, however, made her modeling career take off, which allowed her to travel the world passing from Paris to London, and then landed in Miami, New York and Berlin, as well as in Mexico and China.

With a face that pierces the screen like hers, Kovac could not help but tempt the world of television, being called to take open the eighth edition of Hi Darwin: Wastelands, where he played the role of an ethereal Mother Nature by the sculpted physique. Needless to say, as soon as the 25 year old appeared her profile on the small screen Instagram was taken by storm, making them stock up on followers, likes and lots of hearts.

Thanks to his presence in the cast of Beijing Express 2020 However Ema Kovac has finally been able to show its truest and most spontaneous side, showing itself without barriers or filters. Nice, casual and always ready to help everyone (including the other competitors), the Croatian model on her way through Thailand is China within the program conducted by Constantine Della Gherardesca she was able to make herself well liked by everyone, proving to be decidedly very picky and always ready to overcome her limits and fears. What about when she started to munch on a crunchy waterbug, a giant insect chock full of legs, wings and a lot of other decidedly disturbing things? Just for being able to do something like this Ema deserves our respect!

