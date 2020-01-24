Elysium Disco: Hardcore True Detective mode and Ultrawide support available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Elysium disc, the introspective masterpiece of ZA / UM, since the debut has received the appreciation of specialized critics and players. Now the RPG revelation of autumn 2019 is updated with a new mode and support for ultrawide displays.

The update was announced through the official channels of Disco Elysium with a dedicated trailer. The patch will introduce the new one Hardcore mode, nicknamed "True Detective Mode": in this mode the general level of difficulty will become much higher. Solving cases will become even more demanding, the availability of money and the rewards will be reduced to the bone, making the use of the pawn shop indispensable. The price of drugs and alcohol will skyrocket and at the same time the use of drugs will become a real necessity to progress. Clothes and objects will be less effective and in general every choice will have to be carefully considered. In short, a method that, according to developers themselves, not for everyone.

The patch also introduces the much desired support for ultrawide displays. Before leaving you with the video, we remind you that the Disco Elysium review is available on the Everyeye pages.