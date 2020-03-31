Elton John raises $ 8 million to fight COVID-19

Share it:

Elton John's stellar concert featuring Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and Alicia Keys last Sunday has raised nearly $ 8 million to fight the Coronavirus. The musicians performed from their homes for the hour-long event that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations. The money will go to Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Other guests were Tim McGraw, H.E.R. and Sam Smith, who sang "How do you sleep" a cappella. Dave Grohl performed "My Hero" from his Hawaii studio, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day pulled out his guitar for "Boulevard of broken dreams" and Camila Cabello sang "My oh my" from Miami with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes on guitar.

The event was broadcast at the same time that the iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony was to be broadcast, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Procter & Gamble donated $ 500,000, which was matched by Fox Corporation. The concert will be streamed by YouTube on the iHeartRadio channel.









For its part, the Clara Lionel Rihanna Foundation will donate a million dollars to attack COVID-19 and the figure will be matched by the Jay-Z Shawn Carter Foundation. The $ 2 million will go to support undocumented workers, childcare health workers, emergency managers, the prison population, seniors, and the homeless in New York and Los Angeles.

Last week the Clara Lionel Foundation allocated $ 5 million for efforts against the Coronavirus. The money will go to food banks, testing and training for health workers, virus prevention, and distribution of essential respiratory supplies.

