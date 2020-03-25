Elton John has the antidote to face the coronavirus

Share it:

Elton John is hosting a "living room" concert meant to bolster American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and greet those who counter it, iHeartMedia and Fox said Wednesday.

Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw, and Billie Joe Armstrong are slated to participate in the event that will air at 9-10 p.m. EDT Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations.

The artists will be filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes "to ensure the health and safety of all involved," according to a statement. The event will take the time slot that would belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which became part of a wave of postponements and cancellations of public events due to the pandemic.

In addition to the performances, the commercial-free concert will honor health professionals, first responders and others who are "putting their lives on the line to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," the media companies said.

Spectators will be asked to support two of the charities that help victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.

Fox's digital platform will also host the concert.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

