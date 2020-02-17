Elton John about to conclude the Down Under tour

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Elton John intends to play in his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after the illness caused the singer to lose his voice and interrupt a performance.

Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night's presentation showed John crying when he told the crowd that he couldn't go on any longer. The 72-year-old singer said he had pneumonia while walking and was assisted offstage.

Tour promoters, Chugg Entertainment, said John was resting and doctors were confident he would recover. They said a concert planned for Tuesday in Auckland would be delayed until Wednesday on the recommendation of doctors.

"Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset about having to finish his Auckland concert early last night," the promoters said in his statement.

The concert was part of the John Brick's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. In addition to the delay in Wednesday's performance, John is scheduled to play again in Auckland on Thursday and then seven performances in Australia before traveling to the United States and Canada.

He thanked the concert attendees through an Instagram post and apologized for finishing the show early.

"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's concert in Auckland. I was diagnosed with pneumonia on the march today, but I was determined to give it the best humanly possible show," John wrote. “I played and sang with all my heart, until my voice couldn't sing anymore. I am disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. Say everything you had. "

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she watched the show and met John for about five minutes before she started playing.

"You could tell he was not feeling well and said he was not feeling well," said Ardern. "So I think you could see that on stage last night, which I think is just a credit to your commitment to your fans."

Ardern said the couple discussed politics and how their little daughter Neve loves to dance with her music. John has previously expressed his admiration for the leader of New Zealand.

The New Zealand Herald reported that John told the crowd that he was sick, but that he did not want to miss the show. He collapsed on a stool and required medical attention after performing "Someone Saved My Life Tonight," but he recovered and continued playing, the newspaper reported. Later, when he tried to sing "Daniel", he realized that he had no voice left and was escorted offstage.

John had just returned to New Zealand after performing at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. He won an Oscar for best original song for his musical theme for the movie "Rocketman."

According to the Mayo Clinic, walking pneumonia is an informal term for a milder form of pneumonia that is not severe enough to require hospitalization or bed rest. It affects the respiratory tract and is most often caused by bacteria.