Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth turn to Australia

Five years ago Elsa Pataky and her husband, the actor Chris HemsworthThey decided to leave the movie mecca, Los Angeles, and move to Australia, the actor's homeland, in search of tranquility and a better place to raise their children, in contact with nature. Since their arrival, both have proved to be delighted with that decision and enjoy their new life in an idyllic place such as Byron Bay. The couple of actors has not stopped showing their concern for the fire which in recent weeks has swept over six million hectares in Australia, claiming the lives of millions of animals and destroying many ecosystems. Therefore, both have wanted to show their support by asking for citizen collaboration from their social networks to help recover the animal species that have suffered most from the fires.

"Join us and become a hero supporting the campaign #KoalaComeback! This image is called ‘survivor’ and the photographer @DavidYarrow has launched the campaign with @ wild.ark to reach 2 million dollars and support different organizations in order to help recover the flora and fauna of Australia. Even with a small donation (link in my bio) you will receive a digital photograph that you can share. Help me make the campaign viral! Fifty percent of the benefits of this campaign will go to @EarthAlliance and @ wild.ark will use the rest to support local organizations They work to recover the shattered areas. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 " They have written both on their social networks.

This is not the first time that actors show their concern about the devastation caused by fires and encourage collaboration. Just 20 days ago the actor also shared a video in which he encouraged people to make donations and announced that he and his family had collaborated by donating a million dollars.