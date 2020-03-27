Eloy Cardoz, the most famous Master Chef chef, dies of coronavirus

Share it:

The famous chef Floyd Cardoz lost his life last Wednesday due to having been infected with Covid-19 coronavirus, reports on different news portals.

On March 18, his doctors told Floyd Cardoz that he was a carrier of the Covid-19 and it is on this day that the unfortunate news of his death occurs.

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Chef Floyd Cardoz, ”Hunger Inc. Hospitality, where Cardoz was the culinary director, writes in a statement.

Floyd Cardoz was 59 years old and considered the most famous chef on the reality show Master Chef; After being diagnosed with coronavirus, he was being treated at Mountainside Medical Center in New Jersey.

Several friends of Floyd shared farewell messages on his social networks for him and were sad about his death.

Heartbroken at the loss of Floyd Cardoz to Covid-19. Rest in peace Floyd … we will continue your beautiful legacy, "renowned chef David Chang writes on Twitter.

Floy Cardoz was from India and gained worldwide fame thanks to his work and talent

Floyd Cardoz was born on October 2, 1960 in Mumbai, India and died on March 25, 2020 from COID-19. He became famous thanks to his talent and originality to make the most sophisticated dishes.

Floyd worked as an executive chef at restaurants in New York, Paowalla and Tabla, and managed to succeed at Top Chef Masters in 2011.

He has several restaurants in New York and they are known for mixing Indian flavors and spices with western cooking techniques, according to information on Wikipedia.