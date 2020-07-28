Entertainment

Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp: "If he wants to fight come forward"

July 28, 2020
Lisa Durant
The burning cause of divorce that see protagonists Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached very hot laths when some witnesses confirmed the extra-marital relationship between the actress and Elon Musk, who defended himself from the accusations by attacking the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

A few hours ago we saw the magnate of SpaceX respond to revelations in court, stating that he never had a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevingne. Later the inventor of Tesla also replied to Depp, who had addressed him "Mollusk"in a derogatory tone:

"If Johnny wants to fight with me in a cage, let me know." Not everyone knows that in the past yearsi Musk trained in different fighting styles and martial arts, which would surely make such a meeting worthy of the general public, although there are almost no chances of it really happening.

Meanwhile, the disputed Depp-Heard is approaching the final stages, even if the twists and turns are not lacking: a video has been presented that could prove Heard's violence against her ex-husband. Musk for its part continues to talk about itself in other areas of cinema: the set that will feature Tom Cruise, Spacex and NASA it is in fact being prepared and only a few days ago the monstrous budget of the first film shot directly in space was unveiled.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

