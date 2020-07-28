Elon Musk challenges Johnny Depp: "If he wants to fight come forward"

Share it:

The burning cause of divorce that see protagonists Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reached very hot laths when some witnesses confirmed the extra-marital relationship between the actress and Elon Musk, who defended himself from the accusations by attacking the star of Pirates of the Caribbean.

A few hours ago we saw the magnate of SpaceX respond to revelations in court, stating that he never had a threesome with Heard and Cara Delevingne. Later the inventor of Tesla also replied to Depp, who had addressed him "Mollusk"in a derogatory tone:

"If Johnny wants to fight with me in a cage, let me know." Not everyone knows that in the past yearsi Musk trained in different fighting styles and martial arts, which would surely make such a meeting worthy of the general public, although there are almost no chances of it really happening.

Meanwhile, the disputed Depp-Heard is approaching the final stages, even if the twists and turns are not lacking: a video has been presented that could prove Heard's violence against her ex-husband. Musk for its part continues to talk about itself in other areas of cinema: the set that will feature Tom Cruise, Spacex and NASA it is in fact being prepared and only a few days ago the monstrous budget of the first film shot directly in space was unveiled.