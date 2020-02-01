Elodie with the lyrics of Mal di testa (feat. Fabri Fibra) and the new album gives you the mantra to dance alone

Share it:

It is an intense and proof period Headache for Elodie. Just before her participation in Sanremo 2020, the singer dropped two singles It is not the end (feat. Gemitaiz) and, in fact, Test sorea (feat. Fabri Fibra) in which text he only anticipated what is his most authentic face, summarized well in new album released on January 31 and is titled This Is Elodie, just to reiterate that now the singer has found a way in which she identifies herself perfectly and which she has been looking for for some time. But you won't like it just for that.

His is a work in which songs like No love songs, which is a cover of a Marracash song, they offer you your new mantra to say that finding yourself alone is not absolute evil. Rather. To give you a little spoiler for listening, know that the disc contains a lot of tracks for which you start direct identification. There is bride feat. Margherita Vicario that talks about those moments when you try to recover after a story that ended badly in "you hoped so much", but that helps you "to raise the level", because "the next love will be more beautiful". Or I'm going to dance alone feat. Lazza and Low Kidd, which is a rebellious motion in the series, "Hey, I don't need you", because "I'm going to dance alone without you / I need me for tonight".

We tell you everything, starting from headache text to finish with the new record.

Elodie's headache, the feat. with Fabri Fibra

On January 24, it came out Headache, the single of Elodie feat. Fabri Fibra whose production has been entrusted to that old fox from Neffa who has made hip-hop history in Italy since the 90s and who has carved a small cameo in the song, see "Chico". For now, know that Headache it will become your favorite song during hangover, because that is what we are talking about and when you wake up in the morning and you have "sand in your brain". It happens because until the night before you were a lioness, but the next day you find yourself in the process of cog *** enessa, just to paraphrase one of the great truths on the subject.

The hangover problem is in the morning, when you can't stay in a starfish style on your bed and you are forced to get up and start your day, with the only goal of reaching the evening to crash on the sofa. You don't know how you'll get there, but that's the minor problem.

(Elodie)

Wake up early in the morning, I'm in a coma (hey)

Too many headaches are still in the area

If I don't bounce back, I don't bounce back, uh

All functions are out of order (ouch)

Sand in the brain, I got the engine melted (hey)

A coffee, then another, and the third to cheer me up, uh

While you think about how to manage that situation, between cups of coffee and reflections at a minimum, you also try to remember the last phases of the evening (maybe the morning) before, when you don't know how you had done but flash memories return, like you entering through the window of your house. All very well. At least until the next morning, when the head leaves for the tangent and you are not in perfect shape.

(Elodie)

Above the covers, bed still made

Before 7, but it was 4

I've got reflexes to a minimum (uh, uh, uh)

I've got the strange mirror (uh)

I swear, I'm in top form (uh, uh, uh)

But I'll call you later

What I would like

It's to tell you what happened tonight, I don't know how I was put

I know I entered the house through the window

From that point (hey) onwards only nails on the head

(Elodie & Fabri Fibra)

Wake up early in the morning, I'm in a coma (hey)

Too many headaches are still in the area

If I don't bounce back, I don't bounce back, uh

All functions are out of order (ouch)

Sand in the brain, I got the engine melted (hey)

A coffee, then another, and the third to cheer me up (ah), uh

(Fabri Fibra & Elodie)

I'm out of phase, I'm out of home (seh)

If I drink, I see the stars, it looks like NASA

I turn around in the covers, but it doesn't pass me

I'm a legend around, but it's not enough for me

I mixed good friends with pack friends (oh)

I mixed the herb with the tobacco

I mixed stanzas with alcohol

I've always been wrong, but I've always done it again

I'm always distracted, sorry, what did you say? (Huh?)

Is it that I'm too high, do you receive me?

My head bursting, I almost can't stand up

If I think about my problems, someone bring me (hey) a drive away

(Elodie)

Wake up early in the morning, I'm in a coma (hey)

Too many headaches are still in the area

If I don't bounce back, I don't bounce back, uh

All functions are out of order (ouch)

Sand in the brain, I got the engine melted (hey)

A coffee, then another, and the third to cheer me up, uh

We said before: the story of the cameo of Neffa. The artist, who is here as a producer, has decided to give his contribution to the song, because it fits vocally and mentions one of the words that recurs most often in his old songs, aka "chico".

(Neff)

Elodie, ah, and Fabri

Aulin at the picnic

A hit comes on a Chico beat

All this story to tell you that, however the day goes, your functions are officially out of order. Saying it maybe serves to drag you better until evening.

(Elodie)

All functions are out of order (ouch)

Sand in the brain, I got the engine melted (hey)

A coffee, then another, and the third to cheer me up, uh



Elodie's new album, This Is Elodie

Elodie with This Is Elodie it took a lot to introduce himself for how he is today, for the path he has made and in the track Vowel # 2 she says it well:

"It's been two years, we've changed a lot of things, the sound, I've worked in another way, we've done a thousand feat. This is like it's my first record, the one where I've made so many decisions."

This is one of the reasons why he dropped the new album surprisingly with a change of unwritten rules before Sanremo 2020 began. The festival tradition, in fact, says that those who participate throw the work into the ether after having walked the stage of the Ariston. The idea has always been to take advantage of the long wave. Elodie, however, decided that this time things had to be done differently, in order not to be suffocated by the event and with the pleasure of the streaming platforms that allow you to insert new tracks in the tracklist in the running. This is indeed the fate of his single Andromeda, written by Mahmood and that you will soon hear in Sanremo 2020: it will be the last to enter the list of songs by This Is Elodie. Could this also help you to have all the spotlights on during the event?

What is certain is that This Is Elodie presents a new musical vision of the singers who will also be out of the forge of Friends of Maria De Filippi, but over the years he has worked hard to get rid of that shiny and glittering talent from a talent show and to make his life coincide more clearly with his musical expression, or at least try to make the two streets as adherent as possible. She did it also with the help of other artists who joined her in the work, see participation in the manifesto of The girls of Porta Venezia, and in the album, in pure hip-hop style. Besides Marracash, with whom the harmony is now in life, I am with her Gemitaiz, Fabri Fibra, Lazza, Hernia, Margherita Vicario and collaborations with producers such as Dardust, Takagi & Ketra, Michele Canova and Big Fish.

"This is more than a record, it is what I am right now, it is what I like to sing, dance or share. It could easily be a playlist on my phone, also because I am a fan of all the guests and producers I have worked with ".

In tracklist Also included are the songs he has released since 2018, such as Black Bali, the hit of the summer feat. Michele Bravi & Guè Pequeno, Think bad with The Kolors and Rambla with Ghemon. When this single was released in October 2018 with the gentleman rapper noi di Cosmos we had interviewed Elodie who had told us about her dancing queen passion, how she copes with anxiety and how she was preparing for her new job.

ANDROMEDA (prod. Dardust) IT IS NOT THE END (feat. Gemitaiz) (prod. Jason Rooney) VOICE # 1 MARGARITA (feat. Marracash) (prod. Takagi & Ketra) WEREWOLVES (prod. Zef) HEADACHE (feat. Fabri Fibra) (prod. Neffa) BRIDE (feat. Margherita Vicario) (prod. Dade) VOICE # 2 I'm going to dance alone (feat. Lazza & Low Kidd) (prod. Lazza & Low Kidd) ONLY FOR US (prod. Michele Canova Iorfida) SUPERBOWL (prod. Francesco "Katoo" Catitti) DIAMONDS (feat.Ernia) (prod. Big Fish) FAR (prod. Big Fish) VOICE # 3 BLACK BALI (feat. Michele Bravi & Guè Pequeno) (prod. Dardust & Mace) RAMBLA (feat. Ghemon) (prod. Davide Simonetta) THINKING BAD (The Kolors & Elodie) (prod. Daddy's Groove & Stash) NO SONGS OF LOVE (prod. Marco Zangirolami) THENO BACKGROUND THERE IS NO (prod. Generic Animal & Fight Pausa)

Elodie, the cover of the new album This Is Elodie Courtesy Photo

