Entertainment

Elodie enchants Venice 77: photos from the red carpet with her boyfriend Marracas

September 4, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

As always part of those VIP invitations that the Venice International Film Festival uses the talented and splendid singer and influencer as an attractive attraction for the most curious and star-addicted Elodie and her boyfriend and rapper Marracash they showed up on time at the opening night of the 77th Edition.

As per regulations anti-Covid-19, the Red Carpet remained armored in the eyes of the most curious, but the sparkling beauty of Elodie still enchanted photography and fans from afar. You can see it in the image below (taken by Cardinal Sephan) in a very bright and silver dress by Versace, obviously paired with that of her boyfriend Marracash.

In addition to his successful career in music, in fact, Elodie has become for some time now also the muse of the designer Donatella Versace, of which she is practically a real testimonial. The comments and sharing via social media were obviously wasted, and Elodie continues to make people talk about herself especially for good, for his work before anything else and also for its beauty, which continues to strike men and women all over Italy.

READ:  Tilda Swinton arrives in Venice: eccentric look and tribute to Chadwick Boseman, here are the photos

What do you think about it? Let us know as always in the comments. We remind you that the Venice Film Festival will be held on the Lido until 12 September.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.