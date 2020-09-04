Elodie enchants Venice 77: photos from the red carpet with her boyfriend Marracas

Share it:

As always part of those VIP invitations that the Venice International Film Festival uses the talented and splendid singer and influencer as an attractive attraction for the most curious and star-addicted Elodie and her boyfriend and rapper Marracash they showed up on time at the opening night of the 77th Edition.

As per regulations anti-Covid-19, the Red Carpet remained armored in the eyes of the most curious, but the sparkling beauty of Elodie still enchanted photography and fans from afar. You can see it in the image below (taken by Cardinal Sephan) in a very bright and silver dress by Versace, obviously paired with that of her boyfriend Marracash.

In addition to his successful career in music, in fact, Elodie has become for some time now also the muse of the designer Donatella Versace, of which she is practically a real testimonial. The comments and sharing via social media were obviously wasted, and Elodie continues to make people talk about herself especially for good, for his work before anything else and also for its beauty, which continues to strike men and women all over Italy.

