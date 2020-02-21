Elodie and Masini on body shaming, do we try to eliminate the judgments on the body from a conversation?

Share it:

The news that has made people speak in recent days is that of the themed meeting-clash body shaming between Elodie and Masini in the backstage of Sanremo 2020. From the rumors, then confirmed by her, the singer of The comparison (just to mention his song which in this case seems almost prophetic), before Elodie performed with his Andromeda, said "How long are you not eating ?!". To that joke, Elodie, who never made a secret of having a certain temper, replied very spicy. TO RadioDue Social Club she told the episode with such irony and we loved it. M.I.T.I.C.A:

"Masini body-shamed me, he said to me several times 'Eat!'. I got tired of it. I'm telling you well. I'm tired of having to defend myself from those who think that I don't don't eat. Enough. When you see a woman who has taken 3-4 kilos and you see that 'she is in better shape, you don't go there and say' Oh, magna de meno '. It's also her business, right? If a woman loses two kilos (I for example I'm overactive), you see me slightly thin and you say 'Eh, however, you have to eat'. As if I had a food problem. Isn't that an asshole? ".

Always from what he said Elodie, Marco Masini, would return to the topic of thinness several times and on several occasions:

"When we met to do the TV cover, smiles and songs, he makes me 'Eat eh'. And I replied: 'Look, Marco, I eat'. And he, again: 'Eat Nutella'. Again . And I say "Honey, I eat." I am already complexed by this thing of my thinness. I tell you 'Finish it.' And it is over there. Then we will meet behind the scenes of the Ariston theater, after I had told him that this thing bothered me. Before performing, he says, "But you have to eat." He looked at me and smiled. And one and two … Either he opened a restaurant or he is a little rude. I am still angry with Marco Masini ".

One of the (many) reasons why we understand Elodie (who was also wonderful in her Versace designer clothes in Sanremo), is that that moment, before going on stage in Sanremo to perform, was certainly full of tension and a sentence like that, arrived with a straight leg, a Tibetan monk could also destabilize. This is a first consideration, which is valid at first glance. There are others and we want to use them as a starting point for a broader reflection.

Wonderful Elodie in Sanremo 2020. Getty Images Elodie and Masini on body shaming: we have a proposal From this episode, which Elodie told with much savoir faire and also making us laugh, we would like to leave to reach an ideal horizon: it would be better to exclude judgments on the body from conversations, whatever they are, and to make sure that they no longer fit into word exchanges. All the more so if they are very short chit-chats during a quick passage or greeting. The body shaming, intended as derision and denigration of the body, has in fact many facets, some apparently imperceptible and perhaps harmless in intentions. L'episode Elodie and Masini confirms it. The judgment on the body, in fact, has always been a constant for those who would not fall (the conditional is a must) in non-existent beauty standards, because it has characteristics that have been coded as defects. The most striking example is who is fat and has always had to deal with the merciless and unsolicited opinion of society. Fortunately, Fat Acceptance is an issue on which society is mobilizing and social projects are born, such as that of the Belle di Fronte, who want to politically raise minds for a concrete action that makes the bodies look, whatever their shape, with positivity. The argument goes for weight, but we could add other situations: those with big asses (we don't like to use euphemisms, because they don't help to accept positively), those with stretch marks, those who don't have a wasp waistline, those who have freckles, who has a single eyelash. And so on. READ: Movie premieres: lively families, South Korean prodigies and Iberian psychopaths The judgment on thinness excessive falls into the body shaming, because it is the other side of the coin: on one side the fatness, on the other a thin body. Compared to what? Compared to a standard that society wants to impose and that it considers aesthetically ideal. Given the premises, in a controversy we can try to find the constructive angle, as did the singer joking about it. In this Elodie-Masini caseIn our opinion, the point is not so much to understand when doing or not doing body shaming, or if it is when it comes to thinness and not fatness. In general, it is done for us when we criticize a body based on expectations from aesthetic and social standards. We would like to go beyond this input and we think it is better to reflect to eliminate the problem at the source, so we do it first. In other words, in a conversation we can try not to insert judgments on the body, even if they seem harmless to us. Are we, in fact, sure that they are also for our interlocutor? Elodie, for example, admitted that he did not manage his thinness well and therefore was susceptible to a judgment like that of Marco Masini. In general the most important thing is that a body is healthy, not that it has an ideal shape. Based on what then? There are cases where it can depend on the constitution. We are not robots built in a factory, all the same thanks to the stencil. At this point, a quotation from Elettra Lamborghini, who participated in Sanremo 2020 together and a Elodie and Masini and we decided to elect our queen after the interview with Daria Bignardi. "I look at nature, there is nothing normal, and therefore everything is." We like this synthesis, it kills the principle of body shaming. Or at least let's hope it does. PS. However also the comment with cit. by Elodie, who sings in his interview with Radio Due Beautiful asshole in response to Masini, she was very pretty. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

