 Elliot Fletcher teams up with Y: The Last Man to play Sam Jordan

We add a new addition to the cast of the series "Y: The Last Man" that FX prepares and that last month added to its protagonist. The actor Elliot Fletcher is chosen to play the regular character Sam Jordan, who is a friend of the main character Yorick brown, which embodies Ben Schnetzer.

As we can read in Deadline, who gives the news, "Fletcher will play Sam Jordan, the best friend and who helps Hero Brown (Schnetzer)", and we assume that there was an error referring to actor Ben Schenetzer, since Hero Beown is really the name of Yorick's sister. The newspaper adds about Sam that “his background (he grew up in poverty with absent parents), has made him resourceful and resilient in a world where surviving men are greeted with suspicion or worse. Smart on the street but occasionally self-destructive, he's ironic and fun with a big heart. ”

Fletcher played Max in the series "Marvel’s Runaways" from Hulu, and Jake Barlow in Tell me your secrets.

Based on the DC Comics series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, "Y: The Last Man" It is about a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates all cisgender men except one, Yorick Brown (Ben Schnetzer), and his pet monkey. The series follows survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

We are still waiting for FX to set an official release date for "Y: The Last Man".

