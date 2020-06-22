Ellie from The Last of Us 2 comes to life in a splendid cosplay

Share it:

Taking inspiration from the history and atmosphere of The Last of Us Part 2, the Russian model Molzenna drew inspiration from the character of Ellie and from the post-apocalyptic setting to reinterpret the protagonist of the blockbuster PS4 in a splendid cosplay.

With the suggestive setting of an abandoned building surrounded by a green forest, the cosplayer wanted to pay homage to the creative talent of Naughty Dog playing Ellie with aexpressive intensity and a transport simply commendable.

The extreme similarity between the Muscovite girl and the protagonist of TLOU 2 is further emphasized by the use of clothing that perfectly follows the Ellie's clothing, including the most representative equipment such as the backpack for crafting objects, the bow and the rifle.

At the bottom of the news you will find all the images (complete with video) created by Molzenna and shared on his Instagram profile: what do you think of his cosplay?