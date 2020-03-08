Ellen Pompeo's meeting with T. R. Knight thrills fans

Share it:

'Grey's Anatomy' continues to break records on the way to what will be his 17th season. In a series of such duration it is logical that there have been many goodbyes. Normally, many cast members get tired and decide to seek new professional adventures. But the truth is that Dr. Meredith's series has been characterized by her emotional goodbyes (many of them deaths) almost from the beginning.

The farewells and showers of each season finale of 'Grey's Anatomy' They are already a classic without which we do not imagine the series. Ago 11 years that the one who left was T. R. Knight. Since then we have seen him in 'The Good Wife'. Your character, Dr. George O'Malley, was one of Dr. Meredith's best friends, and his farewell is still one of the most dramatic of the series (and that's saying a lot). That's why fans have been excited about Ellen Pompeo's latest post on Instagram.

Old friends are the BEST friends … But we are not old … We only know each other for a long time, yes, yes, that is.

T. R. Knight has just joined Kaley Cuoco in the HBO series 'The Flight Attendant', which will premiere this 2020.