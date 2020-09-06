Ellen Pompeo has a new favorite couple on the show, that’s which one

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Grey’s Anatomy’s sixteenth season has been shortened due to the Coronavirus, but the seventeenth season is already in pre-production, and it looks like we’ll soon have a new couple to cheer for … Ellen Pompeo.

Waiting for a not too distant return to the set, work on the seventeenth season of Grey’s Anatomy proceed, and these days it seems that the cast is busy with the table reads of the new episodes, which would seem already full of events.

And we already know something about one of these thanks to the star of the show, the interpreter of Meredith Gray herself, Ellen Pompeo, who at the request of the fans to give at least a little clue as to what we can expect, he replied: “Yes, I have a new couple … I don’t know what you would call them, but they are such lovely guys! Have fun guessing who !!“

Obviously the hypotheses in the comments were not lacking, but the actress actually revealed the identity of the couple after someone managed to guess it: it would in fact be Maggie Pierce and Winston Brothers (played by Kelly McReary and Anthony Hill respectively).

“Ding ding ding! Guys … You have no idea how adorable they are! “wrote Pompeo.

Last season, something was being born between the two, but Hill only had the opportunity to appear in one episode before the pandemic shut down production and postponed the new season.

It will therefore be interesting to see how the story between Maggie and Winston will develop now, and what other love affairs will be created at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital in the new episodes.