Ellen Degeneres, history, biography and curiosity of a myth

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Of Ellen Degeneres many things could be said, but his history and the curiosity about her life they confirm that there is one word above the others that appears most often when it comes to her: laughter. For someone who started her career in American stand-up comedy theaters in the 1980s, making people laugh shouldn't be a problem, but everyone likes Ellen Degeneres – and for almost 30 years now! – because she is the first to tell the world with a smile, whether she is presenting her daily program The Ellen Degeneres Show after a tragedy (it happened recently after Kobe Bryant's death) whether he is making fun of his famous friends. Or that she is kissing them during an interview, as Jennifer Aniston did with her best friend.

Ellen Degeneres, history and biography of a TV myth

Ellen at her best on the Grammy Awards stage in January 2020. Kevin WinterGetty Images

Ellen has a clean face and everything about her gives you the idea that she is a loyal, honest person, down to earth. Even if he has an estimated assets of 87 million dollars (according to Forbes) he doesn't seem to notice. You and your wife Portia de Rossi they are one of the most powerful couples in Hollywood, but not in the frightening sense of the term: they simply love them and envy them all because they are united, they have resisted since 2008 and are the symbol of the stability and triumph of the LGBTQ + rights of which they are both ambassadors.

In an interview with the New York Times in 2018, Ellen Degeneres kept telling us about the lights and shadows of her life: America knows her and loves her because she dances at the beginning of her show and they expect her to be always happy , the tragic fate of the comedian who knows no pain. And instead the biography of Ellen Degeneres it clearly tells you that his first comic monologue was born from a tragedy, the same that led him to success, where he is now: the death of his first girlfriend Kat Perkoff in 1980, arrived after a quarrel to which Ellen did not has never managed to remedy, was the source of his Phone Call To God, that conversation on the phone with God in which he asked why he was lost and a lot of other incredibly funny things.

Ellen in 1985 during a guest on Jimmy Carson's show. NBCGetty Images

There Ellen Degeneres story begins in the southern American states, between Louisiana and Texas and ends in his studio at Warner Bros, in New York. In the middle, always a laugh: the same that Ellen says she managed to snatch from her mother even during her parents' divorce period, when she was 15 years old.

My mother was having a bad time, but I was able to make her laugh. For me it was a really powerful thing!

And the same that in 1982 earned her the title of Funniest Person in America, a nice "weight" to bear if you think that the origin of her laugh and her prize came from a loss.

Ellen Degeneres and the coming out

Today Ellen is a brand, a name that works by itself without the need for a surname, a woman who likes it because it is without frills, just like her look. Over the years he has dubbed blockbuster films (such as the Disney classic fish Dory Finding Nemo), won dozens of Emmys, presented several Oscar nights but for all Ellen will remain the one who in 1997, in times not suspicious and difficult for the homosexual community, came out in a TV series.

1997, the two-part episode entitled "Coming out" of the TV series ELLEN broadcast on ABC splits the audience: with Degeneres there is also Laura Dern, a great friend of hers. ABC Photo ArchivesGetty Images

And she was the first (and only) to do it this way: the episode scene Coming out of his sitcom Ellen (on ABC from 1994 to 1997) is a reflection without a shadow of a doubt of his life, of which everything was already known. Was there any need to say aloud that Ellen Degeneres was gay? Yes, at the time definitely. And she did, even though it was already known to everyone that she dated the actress Anna Heche with whom she had a long relationship until 2000. After coming out (difficult) in the family at 20, the host by Oprah Winfrey who opened the doors to insert in the screenplay of her show the phrase "I'm gay "was cathartic. Almost like the cover on Time that came later and consecrated it forever as a courageous icon.

I decided that my sexuality would not be something I would be ashamed of all my life.

If you think Ellen's coming out is trivial, you have to remember that the times were not as mature as today to tell the world "I'm gay, I'm good and I can become powerful"Also Portia de Rossi, who at the time of their first meeting acted in the TV series Ally Mc Beal, she said she didn't feel confident about wanting to hang out with "America's most famous lesbian"out of fear of the repercussions on her career. The rest is history, that of a marriage that knows no crisis. Ellen herself after declaring to the world that she was homosexual, said she had lived years of isolation: her sitcom lost listen and it was canceled, even the gay community criticized her for turning too many spotlights on them. Elton John, who has never hidden the fact of being homosexual from the world, told her to "Stop talking about her sexuality and start doing it again laugh "(Via Marie Claire US).

Ellen and his wife Portia de Rossi at the Golden Globe 2020. Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Today Ellen is the person who most of all helped to change the perception of gay people in America. Variety it gave it the record in 2018, a merit that must be recognized not only from a television but from a community, social and cultural point of view.

Ellen Degeneres today

Ellen Degeneres is today an entrepreneur, one who has made cinema, TV and theater at her best and without filters. And even if his shows start them all dancing, as if good humor were his engine, al NY Times he said he doesn't always want to be happy, but tries hard despite everything. The words for the death of his friend Kobe Bryant in January 2020 are the mirror of his mood, in which the smile is not a marketing weapon to earn money and fame but a balm to feel good.

With his wife Portia de Rossi Ellen carries on battles for the LGBTQ + community, has famous friends, is practically on top of the international show business. Her daily show may end in 2020 because she, 60 years old, wants to devote herself to something else and enjoy her beautiful relationship: meanwhile on Netflix outperform the streaming data with its stand-up show Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable.

Ellen and his wife Portia at the Grammy’s 2020. Emma McIntyreGetty Images

And in her future maybe there is a pension or maybe there is still the show aired every day, the ballets with the guests and the audience, the most famous awards and the support of her celeb friends who love her whatever say: the one Ellen who in 1997 challenged the television audience, the culture, the limits of well-thoughtful and bigoted American society, has remained in the eye.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE