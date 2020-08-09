Elle Fanning stars in The Girl From Plainview, based on a murder by message

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Waiting to see her together with her sister Dakota Fanning in The Nightingale, we discover that Elle Fanning will be the protagonist of a particular series ordered by Hulu: The Girgl From Plainview.

The series will be based on the 2017 article of the same name appeared in Esquire and concerning a crime story that had a great echo in America, Conrad Roy's suicide (18 years). What shocked public opinion were the messages found on his girlfriend's phone, Michelle Carter, sentenced for inciting suicide. The messages contained references to how Roy was supposed to take his own life by poisoning himself with carbon monoxide, and obvious urges on the part of the girl to get it over with.

The series will therefore deal with the relationship between the two and will describe the events that involved them. Fanning will play Carter and will also play the role of executive producer. Jesse Barron, the author who investigated the matter to write the article, will be present as a consultant; the screenplay will instead be entrusted to Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus (already known for Dr. Death).

Surely a very different role compared to Maleficent's Princess Aurora, but the actress has already had to deal with more complex characters thanks to productions such as The Neon Demon or Glaveston by Nic Pizzolatto.