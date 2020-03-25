Entertainment

Elle Fanning is Catalina la Grande in the series 'The Great'

March 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Elle Fanning is one of the young stars with one of the most successful careers of recent times. Dakota's little sister has starred in movies like 'The Neon Demon,' 'The Seduction,' or Netflix's latest bet on teen drama, 'Violet & Finch.' And if this was not enough, Fanning returns to dress in time in 'The Great', new Hulu series centered on Catherine the Great whose official trailer just saw the light.

Starring Fanning, who also serves as an executive producer, and Nicholas Hoult, it is a new comic series of television based on historical events … more or less. Set in 17th century Russia, 'The Great' focuses on Catherine the Great (Fanning) and her arrival in Russia as a young maiden to marry the emperor Peter (Hoult). Unsurprisingly, Peter is an insufferable type, the type of ruler who expects his subjects to obey every will and whim. As the story progresses, Catherine thinks that she is destined for greater things than to be forever a servant to her king. That's when the fun will really start.

elle fanning in the great, new hulu series

Hulu

In front of 'The Great' is Tony McNamara, co-author of 'La Favorita' with Deborah Davis. This time, McNamara is the creator, writer and executive producer of the project, in which he returns to use that element that he seems to like so much, satire. They complete the cast of the series Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The first season of 'The Great' will premiere on May 15 on Hulu.

