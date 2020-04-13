Entertainment

Elle Fanning has had the best birthday cake

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

GERMANY-BERLINALE-FILM-FESTIVAL

TOBIAS SCHWARZGetty Images

Mother there is only one, and if they don't tell Elle Fanning. Like many, actress He has had to celebrate his birthday in the solitude of isolation that marks the Covid-19 around the world. Nevertheless, Elle Fanning He has taken it with humor (it is not for less if you have health at the moment) and he has wanted to share with his more than 4 million users the surprise that his mother had in store for him.

In Instagram, the network chosen by Elle Fanning To share his particular celebration, he has uploaded a photo of the original cake that his mother: a strawberry cake topped with a nice doll that, like all these days, has not removed its mask. An original way to remove iron from an already dramatic situation.

It is a cake made in one of the most famous patisseries in Los Angeles, Big Sugar Bakershop, where they make authentic cakes and fancy cakes.

READ:  Obi-Wan series would have gone to 2022 with Cassian Andor still planned for 2021

Elle's publication, which accumulates more than 250,000 likes, has received comments from Famous friends of the actress such as Jeremy Scott, January Jones, Alessandro Michelle or Pixie Geldof, among others, who have not wanted to miss the opportunity to congratulate her for his 22nd birthday. Congratulations Elle!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.