Elle Fanning has had the best birthday cake

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mother there is only one, and if they don't tell Elle Fanning. Like many, actress He has had to celebrate his birthday in the solitude of isolation that marks the Covid-19 around the world. Nevertheless, Elle Fanning He has taken it with humor (it is not for less if you have health at the moment) and he has wanted to share with his more than 4 million users the surprise that his mother had in store for him.

In Instagram, the network chosen by Elle Fanning To share his particular celebration, he has uploaded a photo of the original cake that his mother: a strawberry cake topped with a nice doll that, like all these days, has not removed its mask. An original way to remove iron from an already dramatic situation.

It is a cake made in one of the most famous patisseries in Los Angeles, Big Sugar Bakershop, where they make authentic cakes and fancy cakes.

Elle's publication, which accumulates more than 250,000 likes, has received comments from Famous friends of the actress such as Jeremy Scott, January Jones, Alessandro Michelle or Pixie Geldof, among others, who have not wanted to miss the opportunity to congratulate her for his 22nd birthday. Congratulations Elle!