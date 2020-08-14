Entertainment

Elizabeth Moss starring in Mrs. March, the new Blumhouse horror

August 13, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
After the success of The Invisible Man, the Blumhouse returns to focus on Elizabeth Moss for a new horror based on Mrs. March, unpublished novel signed by Virginia Feito.

The actress will play the protagonist, a housewife from Manhattan's Upper East Side who begins to lose touch with reality when she begins to suspect that her husband, a novelist, has based on her the hateful main character of his. latest bestseller.

"I read Virginia's novel in one sitting and I was hooked, I knew I should have played Mrs. March" said Moss, who will produce the film via his Love And Squalor Pictures. "She is a fascinating, complex and deeply human character and I can't wait to step into her shoes. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and inspiring female project that Love And Squalor Pictures wants to build. As a company, we are thrilled to announce our film debut with Blumhouse. "

Mrs. March will debut in the United States ad August 2021.

With a budget of just $ 7 million, we recall, Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man has managed to gross over $ 130 million worldwide despite having debuted directly in home video due to the pandemic in some markets, such as the Italian one.

