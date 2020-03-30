Elizabeth Duperyrón and the horror she experienced when she lost her son

Share it:

The tragic death of Ramsés Alí Márquez, who was the son of Mexican actress Elizabeth Dupeyrón, sister of fellow actor Humberto Dupeyrón, who died in early 2015 in a supposed spiritual retreat, is shrouded in mystery.

Elizabeth Duperyrón has not tired of demanding justice regarding the death of her son, who ceased to exist in the house of Mariana Colosio, in an alleged "spiritual retreat" that she organized in Tepoztlán, Morelos, she has commented in several interviews. .

According to information released in different media and news portals, Dupeyrón's son died in circumstances that have not been clarified.

It is presumed that he was given to drink a concoction that led to his death given his condition as a diabetic.

Elizabeth has announced that Mariana Colosio, daughter of the late Mexican politician Luis Donaldo Colosio, had to do with the death of her beloved son.

The actress's son was 38 years old and mysteriously lost his life in February 2015 in Tepoztlán, Morelos, but Elizabeth has pointed out that it was a cruel murder.

It is known that Mariana Colosio, for her part, has never given any statement regarding the case where Ramsés Alí Márquez Dupeyrón had died in his own home.

Elizabeth told the Ventaneando program that her son was given a concoction that was fatal to him since he had diabetes.

He had tremendous excess vomiting. He was asking for serum and his pseudo-healers bought him kidneys, instead of taking him to a doctor. They gave him medicine that broke it down. They had him in agony. "

Elizabeth Dupeyrón and her son who died in 2015.











Elizabeth Dupeyrón stopped acting and her health has deteriorated

In the last months of 2019, Elizabeth Dupeyrón confessed in an interview with the Excelsior newspaper that her health has been affected due to the nerves and sadness caused by the loss of her son.

I retired by my own decision, although I thank the public for keeping me in mind, "he said in the interview to the aforementioned media.

Mrs. Dupeyrón, who has acted in Televisa's Mexican soap operas such as Colorina, Dos mujeres un camino, Cañaveral de pasiones and La que no lo amo, has always said that her son was poisoned.

And despite the fact that he filed a complaint for homicide with the Morelos State Prosecutor General's Office in 2015 against those responsible for carrying out the spiritual retreats, there has been no response so far.







