Elizabeth Debicki, Tenet star will be Lady Diana in The Crown 5!

The Crown cast earns big names ahead of the final two seasons: Jonathan Pryce will be Prince Philip, while the role of Lady Diana will go to Elizabeth Debicki.

"The spirit of Princess Diana, her words and deeds live in the hearts of many people. It's a real privilege and an honor to be part of this series masterful, which involved me completely from the first episode ", said the actress in a post taken from the account of The Crown.

The Netflix series follows the events of the House of Windsors in various historical periods. If the first seasons were set in the 40s and 50s, with the progress of the episodes we arrived at the 70s, so a change of cast was already planned. Lady Diana is one of the key characters of that period, since she was born in 1961. Emma Corrin will bring her to the screen for the first time in the fourth season, but it will be up to Elizabeth Debicki to tell her story, presumably until the tragic death which occurred in 1997.

The actress has already made herself known in numerous productions such as Macbeth (2015) Vita & Virginia is The Great Gatsby, but we will also find it in the new Christopher Nolan movie, as we can see from the gripping Tenet trailer. All that remains is to enjoy her interpretation of Lady D., although there will probably be some more time to wait before The Crown 5.