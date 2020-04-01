TV Shows

Elizabeth Álvarez shows her charming face without makeup

March 31, 2020
Edie Perez
Elizabeth Álvarez is without a doubt one of the most beautiful actresses in the middle of the show; his beauty, charisma and good heart won over the actor Jorge Salinas, with whom he has formed a beautiful family. In his Instagram feed he shared a natural photograph proving to have one of the most beautiful faces on Mexican television.

The actress posted a photo without a single drop of makeup on her face. "Good morning, start of the week, thankful always give Thanks for everything, I stay at home enjoying this spring full of flowers and listening to the little birds every morning, really nature is the most beautiful. What are your favorite flowers ? I like the flowers of the jacaranda trees, at this time they are beautiful ", wrote Elizabeth Álvarez in her post.

Jorge Salinas's wife received many compliments in her Instagram post, after showing her face unnaturally. "Beautiful always", "how beautiful", "you are a perfection, I made a fan club in your honor", "I never stop saying that beautiful woman, I love you very much Cuquita".

No wonder Jorge is so in love, how beautiful you look.

"How cute your face, you do not need so much makeup, you look angelic like that", "beautiful", "those eyes", were some of so many comments.

Also fans from various countries in Latin America, shared with the actress about what were her favorite flowers.

