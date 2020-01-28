‘Elite’ will change cast and story in season four

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A few days ago it was known that the Netflix series renewed by a quarter and a fifth.

This new course would mean the farewell of the current cast, which ends its history in the third installment.

A few days ago the news jumped: the series 'Elite' renewed with Netflix for a fourth and fifth installment, according to Bluper. And now we know thanks to the Out of Series media that, despite this, the fiction of Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona will start their fourth season with a completely new cast leaving behind the plot that had already hooked us. A news that makes perfect sense, since as we saw in the social networks of the interpreters, the end of the third part ends with the graduation of the students of the Enc Las Encinas ’institute.

It is thus confirmed that the open plots that the series drags from its inception will be finalized in the third season that opens next March. Likewise, we also learned that both the fourth and the fifth part will be recorded in a few weeks in a few weeks – as happened with the second and third installments. It was the medium that gave the bombing that also assured that, despite the change, Spanish fiction will try to maintain the essence and rhythm that has made it one of the ten most viewed series of the platform in ‘streaming’.

The possibility that the plot of Marina, Lucrecia and company ended in the third season became a possibility after Ester Expósito (Carla) commented a few months ago that the new batch of episodes meant a “closure” that, for now, It was also a final farewell. ” Now it remains to be known if this new stage will appear, even in the form of a cameo, one of the current protagonists.