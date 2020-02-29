‘Elite Tour’: we know when and where you can meet the actors of the Netflix series

Share it:

The third season of the series premieres on March 13 and we already have the first images.

The actors are going to do a previous ‘tour’ through Spain and we know where and when you can see each one of them.

Elite fans, you can start the countdown, because the third season of the Netflix series is about to start. As we anticipated a few days ago, the Las Encinas Institute will open its doors on March 13 and we have already been able to see the first (and quite revealing) images. So, after this ‘hype’, we are more anxious than ever to know what will happen to all the fronts that were left open in the last chapter: for example (EYE, SPOILER), what will happen to Polo (Álvaro Rico) now that all his teammates already know the truth.

But before that, Netflix has a surprise you'll love: next week, Elite actors are going to do a ‘tour’ in Spain and the platform has already shared the dates and cities on Instagram:

– Monday, March 2: Barcelona

– Tuesday, March 3: Bilbao

– Saturday, March 7: Seville

Barcelona is already complete, but there are still Seville and Bilbao, so if you want to see them, these are the instructions of Netflix: "To get an entry you just have to answer: What would you ask the cast of the series? And specify which of the two cities you want to go to."

And that's not all. Today the actors have made several ‘stories’ with a filter that randomly decided in which cities each one would be. It points:

– Danna Paola: Seville

– Ester Expósito: Bilbao

– Miguel Bernardeau: Barcelona and Bilbao