'Elite': The surprising cameo of the third season

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

(Be careful: there is a spoiler from the first season of 'Elite', but not from the third)

The third season of 'Elite'It has landed on Netflix with many surprises: a new murder, impossible loves, infidelities, betrayals, drugs, sex, parties and future plans both inside (between university scholarships and repeaters) and outside of fiction (the fourth season is not confirmed, but it is more than probable). With all those ingredients, the result of the series in this new stage is exciting and surprising (especially the ending), but there is one detail that has nothing to do with Carla's lives (Esther Expósito), Guzmán (Michael Bernadeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) or Ander (Arón Piper) that has also left us with our mouths open.

Its about surprise cameo from the seventh episode. We put in context: the protagonists come from a whole season full of tensions between Polo (Álvaro Rico), the murderer of Marina (Maria Pedraza) in the first season of the show, and the other students of the private institute of Las Encinas. So we come to graduation day, where a very special guest will appear on stage, the representative of New York University who has the task of delivering the scholarship for which Lucrecia (Danna Paola) and Nadia (Mine The Hammani) have been battling the entire course.

And we have recognized him immediately: It's Kevin McHale from the 'Glee' series!