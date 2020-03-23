'Elite': The surprising cameo of the third season

(Be careful: there is a spoiler from the first season of 'Elite', but not from the third)
The third season of 'Elite'It has landed on Netflix with many surprises: a new murder, impossible loves, infidelities, betrayals, drugs, sex, parties and future plans both inside (between university scholarships and repeaters) and outside of fiction (the fourth season is not confirmed, but it is more than probable). With all those ingredients, the result of the series in this new stage is exciting and surprising (especially the ending), but there is one detail that has nothing to do with Carla's lives (Esther Expósito), Guzmán (Michael Bernadeau), Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) or Ander (Arón Piper) that has also left us with our mouths open.
Its about surprise cameo from the seventh episode. We put in context: the protagonists come from a whole season full of tensions between Polo (Álvaro Rico), the murderer of Marina (Maria Pedraza) in the first season of the show, and the other students of the private institute of Las Encinas. So we come to graduation day, where a very special guest will appear on stage, the representative of New York University who has the task of delivering the scholarship for which Lucrecia (Danna Paola) and Nadia (Mine The Hammani) have been battling the entire course.
And we have recognized him immediately: It's Kevin McHale from the 'Glee' series!
Whether you were an unconditional fan or not, it is undeniable that 'Glee' was quite a mass phenomenon, a teenage music series that made a whole generation fall in love with its versions of hit songs and its diverse, charismatic and empathetic characters. Among them was the character of Artie Abrams, a young man in a wheelchair with glasses, braces on his teeth and an absolutely incredible voice. We haven't seen him on screen much since the series ended, since he has focused on his musical career and has limited himself to making some cameos here and there, as is the case of the Spanish series on Netflix.
Danna Paola shared on her social networks a photo with the actor and singer to celebrate the premiere of the third season of 'Elite':
'Elite' premiered its third season on Netflix last March 13, already become one of the most solid youth phenomena among its original series. Produced by Zeta Productions, the series shows us again the convulsive lives of a group of teenagers trying to find their place among the expectations of their family, the construction of their identities and dreams, their first loves and binge drinking, and look to the future that awaits them beyond of the baccalaureate.
