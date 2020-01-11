Elite Season 3 Premiere March 2020

Share it:

When we thought we had seen everything when it came to series about millionaire teenagers, it came 'Elite' to leave us legs up, to us and half the world. His second season has once again confirmed that we are facing a series of success never seen, so it was only a matter of time before Las Encinas confirmed when a new plot that would respond to the unknowns that the series has left would be released.

Well good news dear fans, Netflix confirmed today when the premiere of the third season will be. When exactly? At the moment we do not know the exact day, only that it will be in the month of March. This is, in two months. There is nothing left, calm.

There will be eight chapters that will be released by the streaming platform. And there are news, as two new members arrive at 'Elite': Yeray (played by Sergio Momo, 'Hostile Zone ') and Malick (the role will occupy Leïti Sène, 'Welcome to the family '). These two new faces will join the well-known cast of the Spanish series formed by: Miguel Bernardeau (Crime Wave), Itzan Escamilla (The cable girls), Álvaro Rico (Velvet Collection), Danna Paola (Dare to dream), Ester Expósito (When the angels sleep), Aron piper (15 years and one day), El Hammani Mine (Prince), Omar Ayuso (who debuted with ELITE), Jorge Lopez (I'm Luna, Violetta), Georgina Amorós (Welcome to the family, Vis to Vis) Y Claudia Salas (Plague).

What will the third season be about? Well, we assume that you return to the end of this last installment. That is, to find the murder weapon of the murder of Marina It will be one of the keys of the series, object that now saves Cayetana to help her newly released boyfriend, Polo. Now Samuel and Guzman have many ballots to become friends for the first time and together they will be in charge of solving this mystery. In addition, the series must resolve the whereabouts of Elder brotheryeah Christian will leave the clinic in Switzerland and everything related to the love stories of Las Encinas. Will they come back Lucrecia and Valerio? What will happen between Samuel and Carla? Will Rebeka declare herself to Samu? Will Nadia return with Guzman after filtering her video by rolling up? Many dramas and many messes in such a small gang.