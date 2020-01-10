Entertainment

         'Elite': Season 3 of the Netflix series will premiere in March 2020

January 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
We already knew that the third season of 'Elite' was coming in 2020 and now Netflix He wants to continue squeezing the news around one of his most successful series giving us another piece of information about these eight new episodes: will be released in March of this year.

In fact, Netflix has been especially playful with this announcement, since it has basically accompanied the message with "Let the bets of the day begin". A good way to get more headlines when in a few days or weeks also specify that.


In these new episodes we will meet the students interpreted by Miguel Bernardeau, Itzan Escamilla, Álvaro Rico, Danna Paola. Ester Expósito, Aron piper, Mina El Hammani, Omar Ayuso, Jorge Lopez, Georgina Amorós Y Claudia Salas, but Las Encinas will receive two new students with the faces of Sergio Momo Y Leïti Sène

For its part, Daniel of the Order, which already dealt with several episodes of the first two seasons, and Jorge Torregrossa, responsible for the post-apocalyptic 'Fin', will take care of the staging, while the scripts will be in charge of Darío Madrona, co-creator of the series, Almudena Ocaña, Carlos C. Tomé, Andrés Seara and Jaime Vaca Quintanilla.

