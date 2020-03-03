Entertainment

Elite Season 3 already has an official trailer

March 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
"Can you forgive me someday?"Polo asks Guzman. "Never", he answers this. Thus begins the trailer of the third season of 'Elite', season that will close the plot of this group of friends? and that promises us a lot mystery, sex, intrigues and even a new murder… that of Polo himself.

Will be next March 13 When this new installment lands on Netflix to give us an end to the adventures of this group before the fourth and fifth seasons, which will feature a new cast. Las Encinas will reopen its doors with new chapters, characters and a new mystery: solve who has killed this murderer, where everyone is a suspect.

Elite season 3

Manuel Fernandez-Valdes

There will be eight chapters that will premiere the platform of streaming. And there are news, as two new members arrive at 'Elite': Yeray (played by Sergio Momo, 'Hostile Zone') and Malick (the role will occupy Leïti Sène, 'Welcome to the family'). These two new faces will join the well-known cast of the Spanish series formed by: Miguel Bernardeau ('Crime Wave'), Itzan Escamilla ('The girls of the cable'), Álvaro Rico ('Velvet Collection'), Danna Paola ('Dare to dream'), Ester Expósito ('When angels sleep'), Aron piper ('15 years and one day '), El Hammani Mine ('Prince'), Omar Ayuso (who debuted with ELITE), Jorge Lopez ('I am Luna', 'Violetta'), Georgina Amorós ('Welcome to the family', 'Vis a Vis') and Claudia Salas ('Plague').

